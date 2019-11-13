MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Eversource crews have been sent to an area in Montville for a gas problem that may be affecting homeowners' heat.
Police issued an alert on Wednesday morning for the area known as Montville Manor.
They advised anyone who smells gas in their home to leave and call 911.
They reported that Eversource received a "low pressure alarm" for the area.
"Earlier this morning, we had a low pressure issue on the natural gas delivery system that serves that part of Montville," said Tricia Taskey Modifica, Eversource media relations manager. "The area is safe and we have no customer outages. As a safety precaution, our gas technicians are going door-to-door in the area to conduct individual safety assessments."
Crews were checking on pilot lights.
"If a residence is not open [or] someone is not home, a locksmith will be called to the residence as well as a Montville police officer," police said in a Facebook post. "The locksmith, Eversource and the officer will then enter the home to check pilot lights and monitor. The residence will then be secured again."
Police said Eversource has 19 crews in the area.
Eversource wanted to make it clear that the situation was not like the one in Massachusetts where a series of gas explosions destroyed homes.
Anyone in the area who doesn't have heat is asked to contact Eversource at 800-286-2000.
