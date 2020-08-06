MADISON, CT (WFSB) – Tree and debris removal continued Thursday in Madison, where police escorted power crews to outage hot spots in the town.
One of those spots was Yankee Peddler Path.
"We’ve been working endlessly for the last two and a half days with no sleep," said Guy MacPherson, superintendent, Madison Public Works Department. "It’s getting a little hectic."
Thursday morning, a tree removal crew working for Eversource tackled a large tree limb that had come down on a power line.
MacPherson said many of the crew members themselves still don't have power.
"It’s tough brushing your teeth in the morning with a tiny flashlight and taking a cold shower," he said.
RELATED: Gov. calls for investigation of utility companies amid widespread outages
RELATED: Gov. declares state of emergency as hundreds of thousands remain without power
The crews called it just the beginning of the process which they hope help illustrate why it can take so long for utility companies to restore power.
Once after the limbs are removed from the line, Eversource crews then can come in and fix it and hopefully bring the power back on.
"We’ve been out all night. We did a 14 hour day, we did a 10 hour day, we had a 10 hour day," said Tom Sander, Public Works Department. "We had three hours of sleep and we’ve been here all night. We’ve got a new crew coming in and we are going to keep on keeping on."
Channel 3 spoke with Madison police chief John Drumm, who said he felt like it was the department’s responsibility to help speed up the process as much as possible.
Drumm said he understands a lot of people are suffering, but he called the response a difficult task.
"Folks need to go to the store, folks need to get their lives back together, especially during these times," Drumm said.
Eyewitness News followed crews along the streets of Madison. It was clear people were happy to hear the beeps of emergency vehicles and the roars of chainsaws.
"It makes me feel like 'OK, hopefully at some point today maybe I’ll have power,'" said Tyler Tarantino of Madison.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Isaias aftermath.
(1) comment
How's the police escort going to happen once we cut their funding?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.