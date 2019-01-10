WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - An investigation continued on Thursday into the suspicious death of a woman at a home in Watertown.
Police launched their investigation on Wednesday at the home on Bushnell Avenue, which is in the Oakville section of town.
New information is expected to be released during a news conference at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Police were out at the scene for about 15 hours.
They were first called to the home around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday to perform a well-being check.
They said they learned that the woman's car, a gray PT Cruiser, was missing. It was later found in Waterbury by investigators in that city.
The Connecticut State Police crime scene unit was called.
Wednesday night, Channel 3 saw police combing the Bushnell Avenue scene for evidence.
Watertown police said they're looking at all possible leads in the case.
Neighbors told Channel 3 that they're rattled by what unfolded and want to know what happened.
"It’s too bad. She was a nice lady," said Steven Anderson of Watertown. "She was quiet. Kept to herself."
The woman has yet to be identified by officials.
