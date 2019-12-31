GREENWICH, CT (WFSB) -- A Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death for a man that was found in Greenwich on Monday night, according to Police.
Officers found a body a short distance from a vehicle that was left unattended with its doors open during a rainstorm at Greenwich Point.
There is no indication of foul play at this point in time, Police said.
The man is believed to be in his seventies.
No further information is available.
