Norwich, CT (WFSB) -- Police seized a live grenade after executing a drug search at an apartment on Laurel Hill in Norwich.
After police found the grenade, they evacuated the apartment building and contacted the Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad. Members of the Bomb Squad responded to the scene and removed the device. Residents were then allowed back into the apartment complex and no one was injured.
Along with the grenade, police also found a large amount of cocaine, crack cocaine, a digital scale and more than $400 in cash.
According to police, the Narcotics Unit is still investigating the case and arrests are expected.
