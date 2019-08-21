NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven police have located an SUV in connection to a shooting that occurred in the city on Wednesday.
Officers responded to the scene of Lloyd Street and Exchange Street around 12:42 p.m. for the report of a person shot.
Two victims, a 26-year-old male and a 19-year-old male, were found at the scene of the shooting.
The 26-year-old was suffering from a gunshot wound and the 19-year-old was suffering from a graze wound. Both were brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Police were looking for a stolen red Dodge Durango with CT license plate AS64800 in connection to the shooting. It was seen fleeing from the area at the time of the shooting.
The car was found unoccupied.
The intersection of Grand Avenue and Lloyd Street to the area of Lloyd Street at Exchange remains a crime scene and is closed to all traffic.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact New Haven Police.
