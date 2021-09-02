NEW HAVEN, Ct. (WFSB) - A number of Connecticut State Troopers, New Haven Police, the city’s fire department and Mayor Justin Elicker, hospital staff and locals came to the Yale New Haven Hospital to support the state police Sergeant who lost his life in the floodwaters near Woodbury.
As troopers stood at attention and saluted, the body of the sergeant, a 26-year veteran of the force, was escorted into the back of a waiting hearse.
What followed was a touching tribute, following a tragic loss.
With their lights and sirens flashing, several New Haven Motorcycle Officers lead the way, as dozens of state police cruisers followed.
Nearby, a number of onlookers, many of them staffers who came out of the hospital, some standing with their hands over their hearts, others with tears in their eyes and offering up a prayer, as they took a few minutes out of their day to pay their respect.
Chief Renee Dominguez with the New Haven Police Department said, “Just to honor the trooper and like you said it’s not just us. Its everyone out here, everyone at the hospital to just stop for a minute and recognize his service, his loss of life. It’s a very touching and emotional time and moment.”
She said they wanted to be there for the state police after so many from around the state, were here for New Haven earlier this spring, when the Elm City lost a firefighter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.