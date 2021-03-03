NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven police officers and a good Samaritan went door to door on Tuesday night to evacuate people from a burning apartment building.
Police said around 9:20 p.m., a person called 911 to report an apartment building on fire on Orchard Street.
Officers saw visible flames at the back of the apartment building and alerted residents by banging loudly on their doors.
Officer Eric Eisenhard helped a mother and her three small children escape the fire. Officer Paul Vakos and a good Samaritan also forced entry into an apartment to help two adults escape.
A 14-year-old suffered minor injuries from the fire.
The American Red Cross is helping families who were displaced by the fire.
