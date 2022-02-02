HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Hartford police cruiser was struck by a vehicle that fled an attempted traffic stop Wednesday evening.
Police say officers tried to stop a vehicle in the area of Albany Avenue and Burton Street when it took off and rear-ended a police cruiser.
Nobody was injured in the incident, police said.
Police are searching for the suspect vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hartford police.
