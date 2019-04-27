HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Police said they have a suspect in custody after police said he shot and killed one person and wounded 3 others in a San Diego County synagogue on Saturday morning.
Police identified the suspect as 19-year-old, San Diego resident John Earnest.
San Diego County Sheriff William Gore said Earnest allegedly gunned down worshippers at the Chabad of Poway, shot and killed a woman who died on scene, and injured three others, including a Rabbi and a young girl.
“He was just focused to kill. You saw the hate and you saw the murder in his eyes,” said a witness.
According to Sheriff Gore, more than 100 people may have been inside the synagogue in Poway, a city about 30 miles north of San Diego.
''And he had a vest and he had clips in the vest. You know he was ready,” said a witness.
After the gunman opened fire, Sheriff Gore said Earnest fled, but a short time later, Earnest surrendered without incident.
“As our officer was exiting the freeway, he clearly saw the suspect exiting his vehicle. The suspect pulled up and jumped out with his hands up,” said San Diego Chief of Police, David Nisleit.
“As the officer was placing this 19-year old-male into custody, he saw a rifle sitting on the front passenger seat of the suspect vehicle. The suspect was taken into custody without any further incident,” said Nisleit.
Connecticut lawmakers immediately reacted to the shooting.
Senator Richard Blumenthal wrote, “Vicious hatred again strikes a Jewish community— most perniciously, on this last day of Passover. We can no longer simply send thoughts and prayers. We must fight for our humanity against this insidious virus of violence.”
Representative John Larson also wrote, “Heartbroken over yet another act of violence in a place of worship. This has to end.”
As a precaution, the San Diego Police Department said it is providing extra patrols to nearby houses of worship.
In Connecticut, the United Jewish Federation, out of Stamford, is holding an event on Sunday to honor the victims of the Holocaust and other acts of violence. Also, as a precaution, the group hired more security.
