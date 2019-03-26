WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Local police departments are looking to turn social media into a crime-fighting toolbox.
The West Hartford Police Department and others are using sites like Facebook to spread the word about the newly-created "9 p.m. Routine" campaign.
The reason behind it is a spike in vehicle-related crimes. The goal is to remind users to lock up before they go to bed.
The hope is that an internet meme each night will go a long way in telling people to lock their doors and keep personal items out of sight.
Police also hope that if someone sees something, they'll say something.
"We check the comments quite often and we've gotten a lot of great comments," said Capt. Mike Perruccio, West Hartford police. "People saying 'these are hilarious, these are great!' And at the same time 'yes it is reminding me that around 9:00, just before I'm shutting it down for the night to just check on my car and make sure it's locked.'"
Police said they're encouraging people to get involved.
They want to see people create their own meme's with the hashtag #9pmRoutine and it could end up on the department's Facebook page.
