HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police across the state are hoping to bolster the spirit of the community when then join it for a cup of coffee.
It's part of the National Coffee with a Cop Day that is happening across the country on Wednesday.
In East Hartford, it's happening from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Dunkin' on Silver Lane.
"'Coffee With a Cop' events are recognized on a national level, so much so that Oct. 3 is being recognized by law enforcement agencies nationwide as 'National Coffee With A Cop Day,'" said Chief Scott Sansom, East Hartford police. "Programs such as this build trust because in a short period of time, citizens and police officers get to know each other and discover mutual goals for the communities they live in and serve. We encourage everyone within this community, if you have a few moments, to please stop by for a chat."
The East Hartford Police Department said it has been participating in the event for the past two years.
The event doesn't include agendas or speeches.
It's just a way to talk about neighborhoods, ask questions, share concerns or simply talk.
Everyone is welcome, the department said.
In Vernon, McDonald's said it teamed up with the Vernon Police Department for the event.
Officers invited the community to join them for a cup at the restaurant at 89 Talcottville R. from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
"The Police Department is grateful to the McDonald's Corporation for providing this location to meet with members of the community," said Chief James Kenny, Vernon police. "We are looking forward to having coffee, conversations and the opportunity to meet our officers."
McDonald's also partnered with the Berlin Police Department.
From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., members of the community can sit down with officers at the McDonald's at 185 New Britain Rd.
The franchise in Berlin said it will be offering a free small coffee to customers during the event.
