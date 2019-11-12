WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) -- Police in Woodbridge have released the identity of a 28-year-old man found dead over the weekend.
Abdur Terrell, of New Haven, was found having suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.
His body was found in a wooded area along Woodfield Road on Saturday.
Police called it a homicide investigation.
Woodbridge police said the case is related to a report of a missing person out of New Haven.
Anyone with information should contact Woodbridge police at 203-387-2511.
