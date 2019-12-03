VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Police have identified a 22-year-old man killed in a crash in Vernon Monday morning.
A BMW collided with a box truck on Route 30 near Merline Road.
The driver of the BMW, identified as Marcellus Davis from Vernon, was killed in the crash.
The box truck driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
After the crash, the truck took down a utility pole on the Hartford Turnpike, Route 30, Monday morning, right in front of the Vernon Diner.
Police had a portion of the area blocked off from Dobson to Merline roads.
Road conditions were reportedly slick at the time due to Winter Storm Abel.
However, there's no official word on what caused the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Vernon police at 860-872-9126.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
