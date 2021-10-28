WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A 14-year-old boy died after being shot in the head, family members said earlier this week.
Around 4 a.m. Monday, the boy, who has not yet been identified, was brought to the emergency room at St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury.
He was then sent to Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford.
On Tuesday afternoon, family members told Channel 3 that the teen, who was from Hamden, had passed away.
State police identified him on Thursday as Will Vasquez.
He was a student at a New Haven high school, and district officials said students and teachers are planning a memorial event.
Connecticut State Police has taken over the investigation.
At this time, police believe that the shooting happened outside of Waterbury, even though the teen was brought to a Waterbury hospital at first.
This comes two-and-a-half weeks after a 14-year-old boy was shot in the back in Waterbury.
Nearly a month since another 14-year-old boy was stabbed to death.
Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo has been resounding his calls for juvenile crime reform.
"When I talk to my counterparts across the state in urban settings, I hear the same from them and it's something that needs to be addressed. We've been talking about it for a long time now,” he said.
State Rep. Geraldo Reyes said calls for help haven’t fallen on deaf ears.
"I can't emphasize enough that we've already lost too many children and we need to do something,” Reyes said.
He said while there hasn't been a special session on juvenile crime, there's a lot of work behind-the-scenes with elected leaders.
"I can tell you that there's at least 10 associates from the Black and Puerto Rican Caucus and there's probably another 15 to 18 from the House Democrats and the Senate that are working on this on a daily basis,” Reyes said.
For him, it's about creating a comprehensive fix on the issue, not a band aid.
"We need to do something that's right, that's well thought out and can actually be carried out rather than do something with knee-jerk reaction,” Reyes said.
In light of this, Reyes said he and other members of the Waterbury delegation of state leaders met with Mayor Neil O’Leary and Chief Spagnolo on Tuesday about the issue of juvenile crime.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Detective Bureau (203) 574-6941 or crime stoppers (203) 755-1234.
