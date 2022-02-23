HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Two brothers were killed in a shooting in Hartford Tuesday night.
The victims were identified as 46-year-old Leon Kelly and 47-year-old Charles Kelly.
Lt. Aaron Boisvert of the Hartford Police Department said police responded to 161 Westminster St. just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Both victims were found inside the residence. They had been shot multiple times.
They were transported to St. Francis Hospital where they were pronounced dead.
The shooting is being investigated as a double homicide, Boisvert confirmed.
Westminster Street was closed in the area of Lyme Street for the investigation. It has since reopened.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hartford police at 860-722-TIPS (8477).
Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.