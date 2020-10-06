MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Meriden police are investigating a double shooting that happened overnight.
According to police, two men were shot while in the area of 54 S. Broad Street, just after 2:30 a.m.
Shortly after a report of shots having been fired, a local hospital contacted police to say they had two gunshot victims.
One victim, a 20-year-old man, died as a result of being shot. On Tuesday, police identified the victim as Michael Joseph Brown.
The other victim is being treated at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.
Police are investigating this as a homicide, and said the involved individuals have been identified as members of rival gangs and have targeted each other.
"We ask the community to remain vigilant and report any witness incidents," police said in a press release.
Anyone with information is asked to give them a call.
(1) comment
You go gangbangers. Nothing like a shootout at The ole Meriden Coral.
