HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police have identified a 21-year-old who was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday night.
The crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the area of Airport Rad and the I-91 south on-ramp.
Police said a motorcycle collided with a tractor-trailer.
The motorcycle operator, identified as Elisha Swanson-Asiam, died from his injuries.
The tractor-trailer driver remained at the scene and has been cooperating with officers.
Airport Road was closed from Locust Street to Brainard Road, on Monday evening, and the exit 27 off-ramp of I-91 southbound was also closed.
Both have since reopened.
An investigation is ongoing, and police said a preliminary investigation indicates speed from the motorcycle as a contributing factor to the collision.
