WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A 19-year-old who was shot and killed by state troopers Wednesday night following a carjacking and high-speed chase has been identified.
According to police, Soulemane Murbarak of New Haven was the suspect involved in a Norwalk carjacking that led to a high-speed chase into West Haven on Wednesday.
Officers tried to stop the stolen car, driven by Murbarak, on Route 7 southbound.
That’s when state police caught up to Murbarak, who was armed with a knife, on I-95 north. He was speeding and driving recklessly, police said.
Just before 5 p.m., the stolen car, a white Hyundai, was seen on DOT cameras speeding on the median just before exit 22.
Troopers were then able to get behind the car near exit 36 and tried to stop it.
The car ended up hitting two state police cruisers and continued northbound before exiting the highway onto Campbell Avenue in West Haven.
That’s when Murbarak slammed into another vehicle and was ultimately boxed in by troopers.
State Police and West Haven officers tried to get the driver out of the vehicle and initially deployed a stun gun, which was ineffective. When the driver displayed a weapon, later determined to be a knife, a trooper fired his weapon hitting Murbarak.
He was taken to the hospital where he died.
There were no reported injuries to civilians, troopers, or officers on scene.
The Connecticut State Police - Central District Major Crime Squad (CDMCS) will be working with the New London State’s Attorney’s Office on the investigation.
The three state troopers involved in the incident were identified as Trooper Brian North, Trooper Joshua Jackson, and Trooper First Class Ross Dalling. North was the trooper who fired his weapon and, per protocol, has been placed on administrative leave.
The cruisers involved were equipped with cameras and the officers involved were wearing body cameras.
The footage is expected to be released in the coming days.
