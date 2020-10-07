NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a car in New Haven.
Police identified the victim as 25-year-old Keonho Lim of Medford, MA.
New Haven police responded to the area of South Frontage Road at York Street for the report of a bicyclist hit by a car just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
The victim, who police believed to be a Yale Law student, was brought to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.
Police said the initial investigation revealed that a man operating a Mitsubishi box truck was traveling northbound on York Street towards South Frontage Road. The truck was in the center of three lanes, which is both a straight and right turn lane.
The bicyclist was also traveling north on York Street approaching the intersection with South Frontage Road in the right most lane, which is a right turn only lane.
As the truck began to turn right, the bicyclist continued straight on York Street and collided with the passenger side of the truck.
The driver of the truck remained on the scene and cooperated with police.
The accident reconstruction team responded to the crash to investigate.
Police closed the road for several hours, but it has since reopened.
Witness of the crash are being asked to contact police at 203-946-6316.
