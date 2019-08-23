BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- Bristol Police have identified the body found near railroad tracks last weekend.
Police have identified the body as 53-year-old Robert Janusonis.
Officers were called to the wooded area by the railroad tracks off Center Street just before noon on Saturday.
The cause and manner of death is still under investigation by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Those with information are encouraged asked to call the Bristol Police at 860-584-3021
