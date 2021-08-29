BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Investigators are looking for the person that murdered a Bridgeport man Saturday.
Police say officers responded to the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue to find a Honda CR-V involved in a collision.
The driver and lone occupant in the CR-V had been shot and was taken to St. Vincent's, where he later died.
Investigators later identified the victim as Jamel Hayden, 21, of Bridgeport.
Initial reports that were provided to police originally suggest that Hayden was shot in the area of Lincoln Avenue.
No arrests have been made in connection to Hayden's death yet.
