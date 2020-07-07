WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- A 7-year-old has died, and two others were injured after being hit by an accused drunk driver late Sunday night in Waterbury.
Additionally, a man has been arrested and is facing numerous charges, including operation under the influence.
The crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday on Baldwin Street.
According to police, a white 2005 Chevrolet 2500 van, operated by 39-year-old Luis Loja, struck a parked Honda CRV. The people in the CRV were watching fireworks at the time.
The impact pushed the CRV forward, striking the child and her mother between it and a third parked vehicle.
Police identified the 7-year-old who was killed as Serenity Mia-Lee Perez of Waterbury. Her mother, 29-year-old Yolanda Perez-Moreno. Perez-Moreno remains in the hospital in stable condition, recovering from a serious leg injury.
A third victim, 30-year-old George Reyes is recovering at home from several minor injuries.
Police said Loja got out of the car and fled, but witnesses following him and convinced him to return to the crash scene.
People who live and work in the neighborhood said their hearts break for the little girl.
“That’s too bad," said Bob Gamelin of Waterbury. "That’s a rotten shame.”
“[I] See the fire trucks go by, ambulance, see cop cars go by, see everything over here," said Sam Floridia of Waterbury.
Loja was arrested and charged with operation of a motor vehicle under the influence, second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle, second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, evading responsibility, operation of an uninsured motor vehicle, improper use of registration plate, operation of motor vehicle without a license, operation of unregistered motor vehicle, failure to drive in proper lane.
He’s being held on a $750,000 bond.
If he posts it, he's not allowed to drive.
Wow. Unwashed. Undocumented. Uneducated. Unlicensed....this guy's got it going on...
