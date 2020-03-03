STOWE,VT (WFSB) -- A 36-year-old Connecticut man who died in a skiing accident in Vermont on Saturday has been identified.
Police say Andrew Hryb, from Darien, was killed in the accident.
State police received a 911 call around 6:30 p.m. about two skiers who had gone off a trail at Stowe Mountain Resort.
The two skiers were lost and one had fallen off a cliff, state police said.
After a two hour search, crews found Andrew Hyrb deceased at the base of a cliff.
The other man, a 35-year-old from Connecticut, suffered injuries in the accident.
The two men were reported to be avid skiers and were familiar with Stowe Mountain Resort, according to state police.
An autopsy will be performed at a later date to determine the cause of death.
State police said the death does not appear suspicious.
Thats a shame, what a terrible thing to have happen.
