BETHANY, CT (WFSB) - A barn collapse in Bethany left a man dead, according to state police.
It happened on Litchfield Turnpike just after 8:40 a.m. on Thursday.
According to state police, a trooper was working a construction job nearby and heard a loud crash.
"Upon further investigation, he was met by a male subject who came out yelling for help," said Lt. Kelly Kraynax, Connecticut State Police. "What was discovered was a collapsed barn."
The trooper was told that someone was trapped inside. He eventually found the middle-aged man, who was unresponsive.
First responders arrived, but said the man had succumbed to his injuries.
Later Thursday police identified him as 38-year-old Joister Pacheco-Attaide.
"What we have found is that the structure was built in 1900 or 1901," Kraynax said. "They started construction to refurbish the barn in around January or February of this year. And there were two workers on scene."
Hogan's Handyman Services was hired to replace existing roofing, remove excess materials, restore structural integrity, and replace windows as needed.
“We’re heartbroken for the loss of him. We’re just heartbroken," said a man named Gary, who is with Hogan's Handyman.
A former owner of the home went to the scene on Thursday, to see the collapsed barn for herself.
The family has fond memories of the barn.
"My kids were allowed to invite 25 kids each when they were growing up and we had a haunted barn out here and the signs were still up all over the barn it said keep out go out everything," said Candie Kader.
The owners of the property were not home at the time.
OSHA was said to be investigating to see if there were any work violations.
Troopers are still investigating.
There seems to be a mix-up at town hall over if a building permit was in fact approved.
Eyewitness News got a copy of a building permit from the town of Bethany, which said it was denied.
However, a copy of another permit from the homeowner's lawyer showed it was approved and dated February of this year when work began.
A town worker in the building's department said she’d have to go back and look through the entire file to clear up if a permit was in fact issued.
Later on Thursday, the first selectman confirmed that there is a repair permit for the barn.
The lawyer for the current homeowners said "Deeply saddened by this horrible tragedy. They send their deepest sympathy and condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Pacheco."
