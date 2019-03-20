DURHAM, CT (WFSB) - A teen was killed in a crash on Route 79 in Durham early Wednesday morning.
State police identified him as 17-year-old Luis Martinez of Hartford.
They also said he was the passenger in a Mercedes Benz GL550 stolen out of Madison.
The crash happened in the area of Route 79 at South End Avenue around 3:30 a.m.
Police said the driver was involved in a chase with Madison officers prior to the crash.
The chase ended in Madison before the driver lost control and the car flipped over in Durham.
Martinez was ejected. He was pronounced dead at Middlesex Hospital.
The driver's identity was not released, but the driver was reportedly injured, state police said.
Anyone with information on the crash or the chase is asked to contact police at 203-630-5639.
