HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An investigation into a deadly crash in Hartford was underway on Wednesday.
Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Brown Street.
When officers arrived, they found a Dodge Caravan, a Lexus LS460 and a Dodge Charger involved in the crash.
The driver of the Dodge Caravan was taken to a local hospital by ambulance where he later died.
He's been identified as 58-year-old Jesus Torres, of Hartford.
The occupants of the Lexus LS460 were taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment of serious injuries.
An passenger of the Dodge Charger was taken to the hospital by ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation remains ongoing.
