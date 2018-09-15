Police have identified the person who was killed after crashing into a Department of Transportation tree trimming truck in Westbrook on Saturday morning, officials said.
Police said 35-year-old New Haven woman, Shannon Marcus Carey-Wilson was killed after her car veered off I-95 southbound in Westbrook and hit a DOT tree trimming bucket, officials said.
State Police said the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, between Exits 64 and 65.
A DOT worker was temporarily stuck in the air due to the tree bucket hydraulics being damaged.
The worker was extricated from the tree bucket by fire crews and is expected to be OK, according to an official.
Interstate 95 southbound was closed for hours.
