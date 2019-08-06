BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) - An investigation is underway after a father and son were found dead inside an apartment in Branford.
Officers were called to the apartment on Florence Road just after 6:15 p.m. on Monday after the two bodies were found.
They were positively identified on Tuesday afternoon as 71-year-old David Wells and his son, 36-year-old Jason Wells.
Autopsies performed have ruled out homicides for both parties, police said.
Investigators are awaiting toxicology results at this time.
Police said there is no known immediate threat to the neighborhood.
Anyone with information is encourage to call Branford police at 203-481-4241.
