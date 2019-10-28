NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Police identified a man killed in a weekend shooting in New Haven.
They said 35-year-old Curtis McCray Jr. from Hamden was located with multiple gun wounds, police said.
The shooting happened on Shelton Avenue between Goodrich Street and Read Street around 2:10 a.m. on Saturday.
McCray was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital, where he died.
Police asked residents to avoid Shelton Avenue while their bureau of identification and the homicide unit investigated.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven police at 203-946-6304. Tips and all information can be provided anonymously.
