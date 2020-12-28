HARTFORD (WFSB) - Hartford Police have identified the man found dead after a car fire on Saturday.
Police responded to the area of Shultas Place around 8:42 p.m. for the report of a car on fire.
When officers arrived, Hartford firefighters were extinguishing the fire and alerted officers to a deceased person inside the car.
On Monday, the victim was identified as 28-year-old Francisco Ramon of Chicopee, MA, who was a missing person in a case being investigated by Chicopee police.
Hartford police in conjunction to Chicopee and Massachusetts State Police are investigating this as a homicide.
Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 860-722-8477.
