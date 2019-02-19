HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The death of a man in the Asylum Hill area of Hartford has been ruled a homicide, according to police.
Police released more information during a briefing at 9:40 a.m.
They identified the victim as 26-year-old Joseph Goiangros of Middletown.
Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive person at 198 Woodland Dr. around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.
A person who was getting ready to work at the time when they noticed the body.
"Woodland drive is a residential garden-style apartment complex," said Lt. Paul Cicero, Hartford police. "He was located in that area."
Cicero said Goiangros was found with a puncture wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
"We don't believe it was from gunfire," Cicero said.
There was no ShotSpotter activation, according to Cicero. Shotspotter is a technology used by the department to detect the firing of guns.
An autopsy is underway to determine the exact cause of death.
"We have no idea why this individual was at the location at this time," Cicero said.
Goiangros' vehicle was found at a seperate location in the south end of the city.
Cicero said there are cameras not too far away from the crime scene that they'll be checking as part of the investigation.
"We have several individuals we are talking to," Cicero said. "People who knew Joseph were in the area at the time."
The department's crime scene division and major crimes unit are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hartford Police Department at 860-722-8477.
