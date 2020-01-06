MILFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A 31-year-old man was found dead in a Milford holding facility on Sunday morning.
The man, identified as Justin Griffin, was picked up for an outstanding arrest warrant during a traffic stop on Saturday.
While he was being processed, he showed signs of medical distress and was taken to the hospital.
He was placed under the observation of staff for five hours, and after an examination, he was released.
According to the press release, he returned to a police holding facility and was closely monitored.
Around 5 a.m., Griffin was found not breathing. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Central District Major Crimes Squad were called to investigate.
