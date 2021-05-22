SALISBURY, CT (WFSB) -- A man’s body was found in the Housatonic River in Salisbury on Friday evening.
Connecticut State police said they were called to the area of 264 Housatonic River Rd. just before 6 p.m. on Friday for the report of a body found in the river.
The body was later identified as William Dehnel.
According to police, Dehnel entered the water back on May 15, but did not resurface.
Police did not release any further details.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.