NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - A criminal investigation is underway after a man's body was pulled from the Naugatuck River on Tuesday.
Police said the discovery was made Tuesday afternoon by a fisherman near on Platts Mill Road and Radner Avenue.
On Thursday, police identified the man as 30-year-old George Fiallos, of Waterbury.
An autopsy was performed, but the cause of death was not yet identified.
Police said Fiallos was last seen in Waterbury on July 16.
It is unclear how he ended up in the river, or how long he was there for.
While police are investigating this as a criminal investigation, they said there is no threat to the public at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Naugatuck police.
