WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) -- Woodbridge police have identified a man who was found dead early Tuesday morning.
Woodbridge police said a jogger reported finding a body around 6 a.m. Tuesday on the property of the Pease Road Playground/Alegi Athletic Fields.
According to police, the man was found dead with apparent gunshot wounds.
He's been identified as 33-year-old Rondell Atkinson, of West Haven.
Connecticut State Police said its Major Crimes detectives are involved in the investigation.
Police are looking to locate Atkinson's vehicle, which was identified as a grey 2016 Hyundai Sonata with the license plate displaying BC15394.
Police said there is no immediate threat to the community.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Woodbridge police at (203) 387-2511.
(1) comment
Damned, not Brie.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.