A man was found dead on the property of the Pease Road Playground/Alegi Athletic Fields

WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) -- Woodbridge police have identified a man who was found dead early Tuesday morning.

Woodbridge police said a jogger reported finding a body around 6 a.m. Tuesday on the property of the Pease Road Playground/Alegi Athletic Fields.

According to police, the man was found dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

He's been identified as 33-year-old Rondell Atkinson, of West Haven.

Connecticut State Police said its Major Crimes detectives are involved in the investigation.

Police are looking to locate Atkinson's vehicle, which was identified as a grey 2016 Hyundai Sonata with the license plate displaying BC15394.

Detectives from the Woodbridge Police Department and Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime continue are looking to find the victim's vehicle.

Police said there is no immediate threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Woodbridge police at (203) 387-2511.

