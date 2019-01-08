EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut State Police identified the man found in East Hartford on the shoulder of a highway exit ramp.
Police said 23-year-old, Vernon resident Jermaine Williams was found on the westbound Route 2 off ramp for exit 4.
Upon arrival, paramedics found Williams' body lying in the road, partially in the travel lane. A Department of Transportation worker spotted the body in the right shoulder at about 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
Troopers determined the cause of Williams' death was a homicide.
The highway and the off-ramp remained closed for most of the morning but has since reopened.
The state police major crimes unit was spotted at the scene. Police tape was up at the base of the ramp, which is on the East River Extension. A number of cruisers were also blocking the ramp.
1 of 5
State police remained on the scene off of exit 4 on Route 2 later in the morning on Tuesday. A man's death was labeled suspicious.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.