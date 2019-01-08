A murder investigation is underway after a body was found on Route 2 in East Hartford.

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut State Police identified the man found in East Hartford on the shoulder of a highway exit ramp.

Police said 23-year-old, Vernon resident Jermaine Williams was found on the westbound Route 2 off ramp for exit 4. 

Upon arrival, paramedics found Williams' body lying in the road, partially in the travel lane. A Department of Transportation worker spotted the body in the right shoulder at about 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Troopers determined the cause of Williams' death was a homicide.

The highway and the off-ramp remained closed for most of the morning but has since reopened.

The state police major crimes unit was spotted at the scene. Police tape was up at the base of the ramp, which is on the East River Extension. A number of cruisers were also blocking the ramp.

Route 2 suspicious death investigation

1 of 5

Investigators gathered evidence at the scene. An autopsy will be done to determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 860-534-1000.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.