PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A grandfather and his 9-year-old grandson were killed late Tuesday night in a fire in Plainfield, according to police.
Firefighters were called to a home on Norwich Road around 10 p.m.
The homeowner, who was sleeping on the first floor and made it safely outside, told firefighters when they arrived that two people were still inside the home.
They were the 9-year-old boy, identified as Lucas Pearson, and an 83-year-old man, identified as William Garriepy, who had been sleeping on the second floor of the home.
"We were up all night praying for the family and our hearts go out to the family," neighbor Lisa Gadue said.
Paul and Lisa Gadue said they woke up to hysterically banging on their door.
"By that point there was no stopping it, nobody could go inside at that point," Paul Gaude said.
It's unclear if there were any working smoke detectors at the time.
Crews were unable to enter the home because of the flames.
"It's very difficult for them to just stay outside and know that there's people in there," Plainfield Fire Marshal
After the fire was under control, entry was made and the two victims were found dead.
"It's just so heartbreaking for us because we've lived next door to them for so many years and for such tragedy to happen and for us to see it," Lisa Gaude said.
According to police, the homeowner was transported to William W. Backus Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
The victims' exact causes of death have not been released at this time.
Yellen said when a firefighter can't save a life, especially a child's, it takes toll.
"It affects these individuals considerably. A lot of them have children that age and it affects them," Yellen said. "They go home and talk to their kids and they say if you smell smoke. We preach exit drills."
Plainfield schools are aware of the child's death and have implemented a support system, police said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire marshal, police, and the Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.