HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A fatal hit-and-run is under investigation in Hamden.
Police said on Wednesday around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of 2390 State Street for the report of a crash with injuries.
Investigation revealed that two cars were traveling southbound on State Street at a high rate of speed. Witnesses told police that both cars were driving erratically, and they were passing other cars that were traveling in the southbound lane by crossing the double yellow line.
One of the cars, a Toyota Corolla, was reported stolen on June 17 in Hamden. It struck a scooter that was driving northbound on State Street.
The driver of the scooter was brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he died from his injuries.
On Friday, police identified the victim as 21-year-old Garrison Nieves of Hamden.
Hamden police said after hitting Nieves, the occupants of the Toyota got out of the car and entered another vehicle, which was described as a blue Honda with CT license plate AS-54198. The occupants of the Honda were last seen driving southbound on State Street.
Police are still searching for the suspects.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Hamden Police Department.
(2) comments
Roaches.
These pigs were probably just at a Black Lives Matter rally. But the life of the scooter driver didn't matter to them.
