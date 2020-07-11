NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Hill neighborhood Friday evening. 

Police say the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. near the intersection of Rosette Street and Wilson Street. 

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Police have identified the victim as 36-year-old Ricky Newtown of New Haven. 

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. 

(1) comment

jon anthony
jon anthony

Felon. Multiple. New Haven purge 2020: bang. zoom.

