GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - State police have identified the man who was killed during a rollover crash on Route 2 in Glastonbury Sunday night.
Just after 6:30 p.m., police responded to a crash on Rt. 2
Police said a Mercedes was traveling westbound near Exit 10 when the driver lost control and struck the metal beam guide.
The car then crossed over the highway and hit a rock wall on the median.
The driver, identified as Juan Carlos Delvalle of Waterbury, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information or who has a dashboard camera that captured the crash is being asked to contact state police.
