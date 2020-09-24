CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - Cheshire police have identified the man who was killed during a crash on Wednesday morning.
The crash happened in the 1600 block of Highland Avenue, also known as Route 10, around 11:15 Tuesday night.
Cheshire police said that two vehicles, a sedan and a pickup truck, were involved in the crash.
A lone occupant in one of the vehicles was injured.
A passenger in the other vehicle died as a result of the crash, while the driver and a second passenger suffered unknown injuries.
Police identified the passenger who died as 24-year-old Jason Ventura of Meriden.
There's no word on a cause for the crash.
Part of Highland Avenue was closed into Wednesday morning due to the crash.
However, police reported that Highland Avenue has since reopened
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cheshire police at 203-271-5544.
