BOLTON, CT (WFSB) -- A man was killed in a crash involving a box truck on the Bolton/Coventry line on Wednesday.
The crash happened on Route 6 just before noon on Wednesday.
On Thursday, police identified the man who died as 29-year-old Graham Waddington, of Andover.
He had been driving a Honda CRV that collided with a box truck.
The truck driver was not injured in the crash.
The road was shut down at Steeles Crossing Road for several hours.
The Metro Traffic Services Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the scene, along with Bolton Fire Department and the Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection, due to a fuel spill.
Coventry police are asking any witnesses to contact them at 860-742-7331.
