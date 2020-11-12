WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Part of I-91 south in Wethersfield is closed as police investigate a deadly crash that happened Thursday.
It happened on the Wethersfield/Hartford line, in the area of the Exit 28 off-ramp.
The highway is closed in that area, and traffic is being diverted off Exit 27.
Police said an SUV traveling southbound on I-91 lost control, struck a metal guardrail, and then went down in embankment, rolling over in the process.
The driver suffered fatal injuries.
He has been identified as 45-year-old Radoslaw Kazmierczak, of Rocky Hill.
According to police, evidence at the scene leads them to believe the crash happened during the overnight hours and went undetected.
Anyone who may have been traveling in the area during the early Thursday morning hours is asked to contact police at (860) 534-1098.
