DANBURY (WFSB) - Police have identified a man who was killed during an officer-involved shooting in Danbury on Saturday evening.
According to State Police, Danbury Police Officers reported to 25 Memorial Dr. around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a suspicious male.
When police arrived, a man, identified as 45-year-old Paul Arbitelle, was holding a knife and walking around the property.
During a confrontation, one of the officers used a taser on Arbitelle, but it was ineffective.
Police said a second officer fired at the man, striking him at least once.
Arbitelle was transported to Danbury Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A female relative of the man also suffered a gunshot wound. She was last listed in critical but stable condition at the hospital.
Mayor Mark Boughton said the responding Danbury Police officers involved in the shooting were not injured.
The Connecticut State Police Western District Crime unit is still investigating the incident.
