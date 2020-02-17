HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - As church leaders, politicians and people living in the middle of gun violence in Hartford plead for it to stop, police released new details on Monday.
Five people were shot over the weekend at the Majestic Lounge, a nightclub in the city's south end.
One of the victims, a 28-year-old man, died. He's been identified as Marquis Treadwell, of Hartford.
The four other victims have not been identified, but range in ages from 19 to 34 years old.
A memorial of candles and a photo was seen outside of the club following the shooting.
"I’m angry, I’m frustrated, I'm really embarrassed for the City of Hartford because we keep talking about gun violence, but we won't find any solutions," said Rev. Henry Brown.
Hartford police said there have been issues at the nightclub before, which was the reason officers were on watch outside and able to quickly respond.
"It seems like we all gather at funerals, we gather at nightclubs, but we don’t gather to stop violence and that’s frustrating," Brown said.
Brown called for solutions.
One of the most recent items being proposed is an ammunition tax.
The 35-percent excise tax would help fund community groups and school programs in urban areas where gun violence is prevalent.
Pro-gun groups, like the Connecticut Citizens Defense League, believe something like that won't work as intended.
"The proposed legislation will not prevent any criminal from illegally obtaining guns or ammunition that has intent to commit violent crimes," the CCDL told Channel 3.
Over the weekend, Mayor Luke Bronin said the weapons used in the shooting were illegal handguns. However, Hartford police clarified they believe the mayor meant that it is illegal to have a handgun inside the nightclub.
Politicians offered comments and sympathies following the shooting.
"Praying for a speedy recovery for those injured and I am thinking of the family of the victim," said Rep. John Larson. "We must end gun violence."
Monday afternoon, Sen. Richard Blumenthal is scheduled to meet with gun violence prevention advocates at the University of Connecticut Law School in Hartford.
A panel will discuss legislative efforts to reduce gun violence.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
If we are going to go this way on guns, why not go the same way ith everything else? Tobacco, alcohol, sugary and high fat foods, knives, stun spray, etc.. Sound good?
To those leaders who are able to change laws... Do you really think that by taxing 35% in ammo will reduce crime? If your answer is YES... Then you're part of the Problem Not the solution...
What everyone does not seem to "get" is that you are not going to six "gun violence" until you fix PEOPLE!! It starts at home, then it moves to what they are NOT teaching in schools....................... so sad, so very sad
"I’m angry, I’m frustrated, I'm really embarrassed... we keep talking about gun violence, but we won't find any solutions," said Rev. Henry Brown. "It seems like we all gather at funerals, we gather at nightclubs, but we don’t gather to stop violence and that’s frustrating," Brown said. Mr. Brown needs to change every reference to "we" substituting it with "I". It all comes to roost on your shoulders when you protest the cops who are often forced to kill these criminals or you fight to keep "little Johnny" out of prison, where he belongs. Thanks to liberal laws and revolving doors at detention facilities these criminals don't fear the police, they don't fear the courts and they do not fear prison. They must be taught to fear the intended victim. Until Mr. Brown personally picks up the fight and takes it to the core of these dangerous neighborhoods he should shut up and take the handcuffs off of the police.
They want to use a tragedy to push an ammo tax. Those people should be ashamed of themselves. If something like that happens most gun owners are simply going to purchase out of state ammo. It doesnt take a genius to figure that out.
How do you solve this problem? You cant solve it by further restricting our rights. As a 2A supporter I wouldnt suggest encouraging people at night clubs to carry. But night club bouncers and bartenders should be allowed to carry. That in and of itself would discourage criminals from shooting up night clubs.
They just want to tax white people and give it to minorities who will continue to shoot each other regardless.
Yeah, more gun laws and gun related taxes cause that's worked so far. I'd tell ya how to fix it but Channel 3 would just delete my post because like most liberals, they don't want to hear the truth...
I always want to hear the truth but real truth is never disseminated by anonymous posters on the internet.
Brian Duffy ~ Tariffville, CT
