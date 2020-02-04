HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A man wanted for questioning in connection with a deadly stabbing that happened in Hartford Monday evening was taken into custody.
Police said John Satkunas, 25, was identified as a person of interest following the stabbing.
Officers were called to 286 Bellevue St. around 5:30 p.m. Monday where they found a man suffering from several stab wounds.
The victim, identified as 52-year-old Francisco Aponte, was brought to St. Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
"It's getting out of hand. Normally over here, it's not so bad, but I have my son and he gets off the bus, so I was just a little worried when I pulled up," said Dave Durant, a neighbor.
Two crimes scenes were identified, police said. One was in the common hallway area and the other was in an apartment.
Police interviewed neighbors to try and determine what happened prior to the stabbing.
"It’s the community," Durant said. "We all got to come together and see if we can somehow put a stop to it."
Police said the incident was not random.
Satkunas was found Tuesday morning on Franklin Avenue. He was taken into custody by members of the Fugitive Task Force.
The stabbing marked the third homicide of 2020 for Hartford.
The Stabbing Star is off to a fast start.
