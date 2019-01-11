MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A tractor trailer driver was killed when his rig went down an embankment in Milford Friday morning.
The man was identified identified as 57-year-old Jean Fabre-Benoit, of Prospect.
According to the Department of Transportation, the crash happened on the southbound side of I-95 around 6:30 a.m.
It involved a truck that was carrying bottled water, and another vehicle.
The right and center lanes were closed between exits 41 and 40. However, around 2:30 p.m., the right and center lanes were closed.
Milford firefighters found the truck off the road and into a wooded area. They reported finding the driver pinned in the vehicle.
They called the extrication process complicated because trees needed to be removed.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection also had to be called because diesel leaked from the truck. A boom needed to be placed down a stream to contain the spill.
Despite the efforts of firefighters, the man succumbed to his injuries. He was taken to the coroner's office.
The area is heavily traveled during the morning commute, so drivers had been told to expect delays.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
