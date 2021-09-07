NEW HAVEN (WFSB) - A deadly shooting is under investigation in New Haven.
Police confirmed Tuesday morning that a 45-year-old man was shot and killed on Lombard Street.
The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Monday.
On Tuesday afternoon, police identified the man as Luis Fernando Gonzalez-Sandoz, of New Haven.
Part of the road was still closed while police investigated Tuesday morning.
The mayor said the police department is working hard to make more gun arrests and bring justice to families.
“We’re seeing some retaliation, which is a problem because it feeds upon itself and that’s why we’re working very hard to hold people accountable, get people off the street as quickly as possible,” Elicker said Tuesday morning.
The city has added more street outreach workers in hopes of helping curb crime. There are also more police on walking and bicycle beats.
Channel 3 spotted police speaking with people at an emotional scene on Tuesday morning, where family and friends said they had lost a loved one.
The scene is next to one of the fire stations in the city.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
If they cared about ending violence they would speak up and stop protecting murderers, but they waaaay too smart for that in da hood.
