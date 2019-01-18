MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A deadly shooting investigation is underway in Meriden.
According to police, Aaron Joseph Ormsby, 21, was shot in the area of 130 Foster St. around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Police said the victim was brought to Midstate Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.
According to police, it was an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.
"Our guys are still trying to ascertain where it occurred, but the actual victim was found just outside the home," said Sgt. John Mennone, Meriden Police Department.
Police are still searching for the suspect or suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Meriden police at 203-630-6334.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.